Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Acquired Rep. Richard McCormick

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.96. 1,520,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $359.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.41.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after buying an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

