1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Melanie Goins Sells 11,296 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melanie Goins sold 11,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $67,324.16. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 213,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,885.28. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.com Price Performance

Shares of 1stdibs.com stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,988. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $221.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1stdibs.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

