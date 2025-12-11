ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0201

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02003273 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,240,833.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

