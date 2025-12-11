Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $161.46 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,618,148,833 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,618,148,833 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.20748516 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1223 active market(s) with $158,343,350.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

