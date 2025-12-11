Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 13.9% increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE ODC traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $746.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 11.10%.The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

