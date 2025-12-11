Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director William Stern Buys 308 Shares of Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) Director William Stern purchased 308 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $23,783.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,652.72. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 42,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

