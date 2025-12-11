Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) VP Meredith Ching Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Ching sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $14,623.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 145,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,429.61. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 245,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 33.62%.The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $20.85 target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

