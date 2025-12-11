First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) CFO Richard Donovan Purchases 2,322 Shares of Stock

First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Donovan bought 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,398.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,124.75. The trade was a 77.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 2,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Seacoast Bancorp
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tesla Bulls See $500 Ahead—But Bears Warn of a Painful Reversal
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Missed NVIDIA? Braze Might Be the Next AI Stock Breakout
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Walmart’s NASDAQ Switch Could Change Everything for WMT Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.