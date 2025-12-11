TD Cowen Boosts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $115.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $114.46. 134,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,211.04. The trade was a 81.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $94,862.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,251.90. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,300. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

