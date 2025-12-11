NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. NFT has a total market cap of $683.56 thousand and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00004005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.