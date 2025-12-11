Orchid Price Reaches $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00004005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation."



