Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ORCX)

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (NASDAQ:ORCX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,963 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 223% compared to the average daily volume of 608 call options.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF Stock Down 26.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORCX traded down $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 9,564,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,569. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 16.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (NASDAQ:ORCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.23% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF (ORCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Oracle Corporation (ORCL), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements.

