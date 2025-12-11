German American Bancorp Inc. Has $10.70 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $993.51 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $931.98 and a 200 day moving average of $815.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $939.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

