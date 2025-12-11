The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 111,314 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $426,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $539.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

