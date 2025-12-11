Annaly Capital Management Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 636,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

