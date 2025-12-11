Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.84. 968,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,002. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 319.43% and a net margin of 37.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

