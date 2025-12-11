AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Keith Larson Acquires 675 Shares

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Keith Larson acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $49,079.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,079.25. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,539 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at $90,129,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after buying an additional 231,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

