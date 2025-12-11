Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:STXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:STXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3981 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 220.1% increase from Strive International Developed Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Strive International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA STXI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Strive International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Strive International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Strive International Developed Markets ETF (STXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid- and large-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. STXI was launched on Jun 26, 2024 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

