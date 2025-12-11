VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1634 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 103.7% increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UBND stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 1,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,356. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.