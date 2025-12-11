Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 229 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total transaction of $92,039.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,151.36. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Isaac Woods sold 61 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $24,459.78.

On Friday, December 5th, Isaac Woods sold 68 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $27,396.52.

On Thursday, September 11th, Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,144. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.04.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

