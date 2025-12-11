Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David Ellison Sells 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director David Ellison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,938.08. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $31.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 44.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

