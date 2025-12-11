VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 445.6% increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 1,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 436,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 413,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.