Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 1,870 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,870 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $33,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 359,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,558.20. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, October 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 4,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $97,152.25.

On Thursday, October 9th, Jeanna Steele sold 21,037 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $425,999.25.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,526 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $30,138.50.

On Monday, October 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 4,440 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $85,869.60.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Jeanna Steele sold 20,426 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $395,243.10.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 465,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.Sunrun’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,085.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.