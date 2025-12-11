China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.32. China Mengniu Dairy shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,839 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, China Mengniu Dairy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

