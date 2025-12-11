Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

NYSE BX opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.43%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,415,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

