KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $16.35. KE shares last traded at $16.2660, with a volume of 1,053,457 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

KE Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of KE

The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KE by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in KE by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in KE by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

