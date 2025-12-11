Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.6650, but opened at $7.87. Tele2 shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 561 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $782.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.39 million. Tele2 had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a yield of 238.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Tele2’s previous dividend of $0.10. Tele2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

