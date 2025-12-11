SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.03. SailPoint shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 1,031,524 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SailPoint from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.15.

SailPoint Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Matt Mills sold 61,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,373,875.18. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,904,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,693,464.36. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 31,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $705,804.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,152.86. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $23,056,195. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

