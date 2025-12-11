Non-Playable Coin (NPC) One Day Volume Reaches $10.74 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $103.74 million and $10.74 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,058.18 or 0.99592316 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,531,769,523.72469204 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01318514 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,591,041.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

