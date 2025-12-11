CARV Price Up 12.1% This Week (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. CARV has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $14.31 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CARV has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One CARV token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CARV Token Profile

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official website is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,083,514 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.14347189 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,067,843.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

