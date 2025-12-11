Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 and last traded at GBX 2.15. 5,441,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,003,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £20.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.99.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

