MiL.k (MLK) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $40.87 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,565,159 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

