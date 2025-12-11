Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.5320, with a volume of 2773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDVO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 186.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

