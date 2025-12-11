UBS Group Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 965,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

