Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wolfe Research

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

ACN opened at $275.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Accenture has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

