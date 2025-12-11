L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $129,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,249,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,657,948.83. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.7%

FSTR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. L.B. Foster Company has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.00.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.96%. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSTR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Singular Research raised shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 29.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

