CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

TTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE TTI opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Tetra Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

