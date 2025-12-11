Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $338,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.55. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

