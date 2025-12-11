The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $350.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

