Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,673.06. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $47,822.13. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,235.01. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,709 shares of company stock worth $1,049,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,178,000 after buying an additional 265,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 20.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,939,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,669,000 after acquiring an additional 670,643 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,657,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,442 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,401,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 434,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.