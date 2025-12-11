LayerZero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $347.32 million and $39.00 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,058.18 or 0.99592316 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,847,774 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 999,999,999 with 244,847,772.57951834 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.42120263 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $40,239,902.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars.

