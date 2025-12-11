Gravity (G) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.19 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $44.19 million and approximately $58.07 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, "Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,356,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00590441 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $106,977,262.17 traded over the last 24 hours."

