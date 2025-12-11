Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 57.4% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 206,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $367.09. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,174,424.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,784 shares of company stock worth $42,742,994. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

