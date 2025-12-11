Sei Investments Co. Has $296.83 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550,842 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

