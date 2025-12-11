Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Kepler Capital Markets upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.40. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 705 shares.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

