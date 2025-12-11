Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

NYSE ELV opened at $347.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 144.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $242,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

