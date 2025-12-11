Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.