Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TARS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $81.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

