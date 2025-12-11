GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a 100.0% increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

GE Vernova Stock Up 15.6%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $722.56 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $731.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research raised their price target on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.54.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

