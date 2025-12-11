GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a 100.0% increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
GE Vernova Stock Up 15.6%
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $722.56 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $731.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.74.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
