Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1%

SNPS stock opened at $475.83 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,351,000 after buying an additional 364,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,885,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,104,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synopsys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,701,000 after acquiring an additional 215,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.