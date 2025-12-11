Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.520-3.580 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Up 2.1%
SNPS stock opened at $475.83 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,351,000 after buying an additional 364,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,885,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,104,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synopsys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,701,000 after acquiring an additional 215,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
